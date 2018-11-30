Home Kentucky Suzanne Miles Elected Chair of Kentucky House Republican Caucus November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State House Republicans have elected Suzanne Miles as their new leader.

The 61 member GOP Caucus met November 29th to elect leaders before the start of the legislative session, which begins in January.

Miles, who has served Kentucky’s 7th House District for five years, will now be responsible for presiding over meetings and may also serve in helping to draft the party’s agenda and message.

“One of the most important things a caucus chair can do is listen to its members and ensure that the caucus is going in the direction it needs to go,” says Miles. “I intend to do exactly that.”

Miles plans to organize and preside over a caucus retreat sometime in December.

