SUV Slips on Icy Patch, Crashes Into Evansville Business December 26th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

A SUV crashes into an Evansville business and police say icy conditions are to blame.

The crash happened around 8:30 Tuesday night at the corner of Green River Road and Cass Avenue.

According to police, the driver was taking a back alley road and hit an icy patch. The car crashed into a garage directly behind Tillman Eye Care.

Police say the driver was lost and took a wrong turn.

No injures were reported.

