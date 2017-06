Home Indiana Evansville SUV Overturns in Front of the Armory in Evansville June 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville officials are on the scene of a wreck near the Lloyd Expressway and Vann Avenue. It happened around 6:45 this morning.

Officials say there’s an overturned SUV in the grass area in front of the armory, and that there are injuries.

The Evansville Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene.

We will continue to give you updates as they become available.

Comments

comments