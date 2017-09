Home Kentucky SUV Hits School Crossing Guard in Owensboro September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are investigating what happened after a school crossing guard was hit by a car outside of Tamarack Elementary School.

Witnesses say the guard walked into the road to stop traffic when someone driving an SUV hit her from the back.

Police say the crossing guard was shaken up, but was not injured.

Officers say, at this point, they don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

