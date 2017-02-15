Home Indiana SUV Driver Arrested In Lloyd Expressway Crash February 15th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police have arrested the driver involved in a wreck on the Lloyd Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Javontae Carter is charged with hit and run and driving without ever receiving a license.

The SUV Carter was driving flipped. And the passenger was thrown from the car and left injured in the middle of the road near Rosenberger and Saint Joe.

Police believe Carter was traveling really fast when the SUV crashed and flipped, taking out a large portion of a guardrail on the Lloyd.

