Home Kentucky Suspicious Woman Lurking in Churches Wanted by Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office August 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspicious female who they say has been asking for money from churches in the area.

Deputies say at least on one occasion the female lured children to an area of the church away from their families and other church members. The children were later found safe after a short period of time.

According to deputies, the suspect is described as being between 5’2 and 5’4 inches tall and around 60-70 years old. The suspect is also said to possibly be in the company of a male individual. The pair are driving what is described as a new model white passenger car with temporary tags.

Deputies believe the female suspect is from Rockport, but is possibly staying in Ohio County at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident and the suspect can contact Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-338-3345 or (270)-338-2000.

Comments

comments