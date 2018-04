Home Indiana Suspicious Package Found At Ferdinand Plant April 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Several agencies were on hand to investigate a suspicious package at MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand. Around 8:30 last night, an employee told supervisors about a small package by a railing outside of the plant.

Ferdinand Police called an emergency disposal team to help with the investigation. The team determined there was no hazard in the package and removed it.

The scene was cleared by around 10:45 p.m.

