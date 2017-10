Home Kentucky KSP Investigating Suspicious Device Found in Portable Toilet October 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky State Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a suspicious device is found inside a portable toilet.

It happened just after noon Thursday when authorities were called to the 7,000 Block of Horrell Road.

The caller told them he’d gone into the portable toilet to do maintenance on it when he found what he thought was a bomb inside.

Owensboro Police arrived later and deemed the object to be safe.

