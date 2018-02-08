Home Indiana Suspicious Auto Parts Returned To Jasper Stores Leads To Arrest February 8th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Kentucky woman is charged with theft after Jasper Police were told about the suspicious return of auto parts to area stores. Caitlyn Hardesty is charged with auto theft.

According to Jasper Police, the district manager of Auto Zone called them with a complaint on Wednesday night around 8:10 concerning the suspicious return of auto parts to stores in the area.

A short time later, police say the manager called and advised them that a U-Haul and some occupants matching the descriptions of those making the suspicious returns was at the Jasper Store located on Indiana Street.

When officers arrived they say the U-Haul sped off out of the parking lot and heading eastbound on Second Street. Police conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, police say the U-Haul was reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky. The driver, Hardesty, was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

