Home Kentucky Suspects Wanted in Daviess County Home Invasion October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in regards to a home invasion on October 1st.

Around 5:00AM, deputies say they were dispatched to a home in the 8200 Block of Hamilton Ferry Road in western Daviess County.

Deputies say two suspects, a male and a female, entered the home wearing ski masks and gloves. The suspects tied up and held the home owners at gun point, demanding money and other items. One victim was able to get free and run to a neighbor for help.

According to deputies, one of the suspects fled from Hamilton Ferry Road towards Highway 1554 in either a white or gray passenger car.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444.

Anonymous tips can be made with Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments