Suspects Sought After A Robbery At An Evansville Home October 24th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for several suspects, after a Monday night armed robbery. Officers were called to the 1700 Block of South Helfrich Avenue around 8:00pm Monday. According to the victims, the suspects were wearing blue bandanas to hide their faces and kicked in the door of the garage. The victims say, one of the suspects stole a television from the home, while another pointed a gun at them before taking their cell phones.

