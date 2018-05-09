Suspects Questioned in Connection With Alleged Theft Ring

Several people have been taken in for questioning and some have been arrested, possibly in connection with an alleged theft ring in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Last week, several local homeowners called police to report three men who were walking up to their homes offering to do maintenance work.

When the homeowner wasn’t looking the suspects would reportedly make their way inside and rob the house. Wednesday, local authorities received a tip that the group was staying at a local inn in Evansville.

These people may be responsible for last week’s theft spree.

Thursday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse will hold a joint press conference and share more details about the arrests.

