Suspect's Picture Released In Armed Robbery & Forced Entry Incidents April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Washington Police have released a picture of the suspect who is accused of an armed robbery and forced entry incident. The two incidents occurred on April 15th around 3:00 a.m.

Police were called to the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North for reports of an armed robbery. Later that morning officers also discovered someone tried to force their way into 57 liquors. 57 Liquors is also located along HWY 57 in Washington, Indiana.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Avenger with a spoiler, sunroof, and leather interior.

The suspect is considered armed and you should not approach him.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call WPD at (812) 254-4410, or email bgarland@washingtonin.us.

