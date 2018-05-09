Home Indiana Evansville Suspects In New Year’s Day Shooting Appear In Court Today May 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Two suspects in a New Year’s Day shooting in Evansville made their first court appearance today.17 year old Charissa Robinson and 38 year old Derrick Butts appeared in Vanderburgh Circuit Court at 9 am this morning. They were both charged with the murder of D’Angelo White on the 1400 block of S. Bedford Avenue. Police say D’Angelo White was shot before running his car into a house on Washington Ave. White died from gunshot wound related injuries. Police reported Robinson admitting to stealing the gun that was used in the shooting. Robinson also confirmed that Butts was there for what was supposed to be a drug deal robbery.

18 year old Mykel Blair is also charged with murder in this case.

Blair, Butts, and Robinson are all facing charges of murder, conspiracy to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery resulting in death.

Evansville Police are still on the lookout for Noah Coleman. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME.

