Suspect’s Name Released in Officer Involved Shooting in Boonville

The suspect in an officer involved shooting is identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 58-year-old Marshall Coleman died at St. Vincent Hospital around 2 a.m. Friday.

Indiana State Police say Coleman was shot and killed by Boonville Police. A statement from the Boonville Police says early Friday morning Coleman was threatening a group of people with a knife at Governor Boon Square Apartments.

When officers arrived they found Coleman and asked him to drop the knives, but he refused to put them down.

One officer tried tasing Coleman several times, but the second officer fired his gun when the Tasers were ineffective.

The officers called an ambulance and began to treat the suspect. Coleman was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy for Coleman is scheduled for 12 p.m. this afternoon.

The officer’s name involved has not been released at this time.

