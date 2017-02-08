Suspects Indicted in Union County Murder

Three suspects are indicted in a double murder in Union County last month. Keyontae McGuire, Joevionte Simms, and Clarence Smith are facing murder charges in connection to a shooting January 20th. The men are accused of killing Caesarrae Rapier and George Black. The Union County Coroner said the two men died from gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to a home on O’Bannon Street in Morganfield for reports of a shooting. Officials say the men were involved in a drug deal. That’s when officers say a pursuit began in Morganfield and ended at South Heights Elementary.

McGuire faces charges including disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police, a probation violation and murder. Simms and Smith face charges of resisting arrest, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and murder.

All three men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at Union County District Court Thursday.

