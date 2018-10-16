Suspects in Deadly Henderson Home Invasion Extradited

Three suspects connected to a deadly Henderson home invasion have been transferred to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Detectives transported Kane Coomes, Dezmond Lewis, and Deshawn Perkins from Vanderburgh County jail to Henderson after they were arrested for a home invasion robbery last month.

During the robbery at 2491 Wood Drive, the homeowner, Zachary Pearson, was shot multiple times.

Another suspect involved in the robbery, Demarco Bradley, was also shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

The three man each have a $30,000 full cash bond and are now lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center.

