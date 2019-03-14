Suspects in Delvin Mitchell Murder Case to Be Extradited From Georgia

Two suspects in an Evansville murder case are set to be extradited back to southern Indiana from Atlanta, Georgia on federal charges.

Justin and Amber Brewer are suspects in the death of Delvin Mitchell who was shot in January. They were arrested in Atlanta in February and agreed to be extradited to Evansville for a preliminary hearing.

Even though they’ve been in custody since last month neither one of them has been charged in Mitchell’s murder.

There is no timeline for when they may return.

As of Thursday morning, they were still not listed in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments