Suspects Charged In Connection With Multiple Bank Robberies In Kentucky September 24th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Two men are charged in connection to several Kentucky bank robberies that happened earlier this year. Many agencies took part in the investigation, including federal agents. Officials say the investigation between the string of robberies across Kentucky isn’t finished yet.

“If you look across Kentucky, and going into other states, there are multiple robberies that have taken place. We’ve recently had another robbery that happened down at Dawson Springs, but as of right now we have not confirmed any leads or anything that would connect these two or these multiple incidents to the one that happened at Dawson Springs,” says Deputy Joe Stratton, the detective of the Hopkins County bank robberies.

Authorities say on February 7, 2018, 27-year-old Qwentin Banks and 26-year-old Jayson Collier of Clarksville, Tennessee robbed the U.S. Bank in Mortons Gap. Deputies say one of the men was armed and demanded money from employees. About a month later, Collier was accused of robbing the Commonwealth Community Bank in Centertown. A couple of weeks after that, Banks and Collier were connected to a robbery at the U.S. Bank in Hanson. Officials say the incidents of alleged armed robberies started some suspicion.

“Once we noticed that there were robberies taking place, we started to spread out and ask the other agencies around us if anyone else had anything that was consistent with what we were working on. Agencies just got together in general in meetings, discussing the circumstances behind the cases. We started noticing similarities between the cases and started to believe that we link these together,” says Deputy Stratton. From there, officials say they were able to collect suspect information which led to several search warrants and eventually lead to the arrest of Banks and Collier.

“Once we started to get suspect information, the suspect information builds into as what we showed there that we’ve executed over twenty search warrants so far throughout these cases, that information led us to be able to build the probable cause against these individuals,” says Deputy Stratton.

