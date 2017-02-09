Suspects Arrested After Church Break-Ins

Three churches in Posey County all fall victim to burglars. The break-ins started Tuesday and deputies quickly tracked down the two suspects.

Joseph Pope and Chelsea Carson were arrested early Thursday morning after police received a tip that the suspects had new possessions including guitars.

The break- ins happened at Welborn United Methodist, Mount Zion, and Point Township of the Nazarene Churches.

Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth says TV’s, printers, sound systems and even a safe were stolen. Oeth says they have recovered most all of the stolen items.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says, “We’re still early in the investigation. There’s things we’re going to be doing, looking at their cell phones, looking at their text messages those things but of course all those things take a legal process and we’re going to go through those means to access that information and we’ll see where that develops.”

Both Pope and Carson will appear in court Friday, they are currently being held in the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments