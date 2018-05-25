Home Indiana Suspects Arrested After Neglect Leads to Death May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Two suspects have been arrested following a report of neglect made by a Memorial Hospital ER Physician.

The investigation began in December of 2017.

The ER reported that 70 old Bruce A. Clayton was brought to them in critically poor health. An examination revealed that Clayton was extremely malnourished and suffered from severe pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores.

Further investigation showed that Clayton was physically and mentally disabled due to a stroke in 2012 that rendered him in the care of Latasha Rodriguez and Selena Aguilar, who have no relation to him. Following the stroke, Rodriguez was given a power of attorney leaving her in charge of all of his affairs.

Mr. Clayton passed away at Memorial Hospital on December 18th, 2017, just days after being admitted to the ER. An autopsy was performed which concluded that Claytons condition of malnourishment and infection from pressure ulcers contributed to his death.

The results of the investigation were turned over to the prosecuting officer and an arrest warrant was issued. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center with no bond.

