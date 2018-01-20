Suspected Vending Machine Bandit Caught

Law enforcement officials believe they have the man responsible for 30 vending machine thefts in Evansville and Vanderburgh County. He is identified as Collin Smith.

Detectives had been investigating a rash of vending machine thefts over the past year, so they recently set up a surveillance operation at Burdette Park. They say Friday night they saw someone drive up to one of the soft drink machines, drill a hole in the locking mechanism, remove the money, and drive away.

Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the car a short time later. In it they found Smith and Mandy Saxer. Investigators say Smith confessed to approximately 30 such thefts in the area. Those thefts costs businesses about $20,000.

Smith and Saxer face several charges including theft and criminal mischief.

