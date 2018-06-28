Suspected Vehicle Model in I-69 Hit and Run Identified
The vehicle model that is thought to be involved in the fatal hit and run on I-69 on June 22nd has been identified.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, the suspected vehicle is a silver 1998-2002 Honda Accord Sedan. The vehicle will have damage done to the front end.
Anyone with information on a vehicle matching these descriptions are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 812-421-6297.
Online tips can be made as well by clicking here and submitting tips to the tips section of the Sheriff’s office website.