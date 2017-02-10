Suspected Synthetic Marijuana Dealer Behind Bars

A suspected synthetic marijuana dealer is behind bars following an investigation. An investigation in the 1900 block of South Linwood Avenue turned up 69.5 grams of synthetic marijuana, or K-2 as it is commonly known.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old Darryl Craig Henderson for dealing K-2. Investigators say he told them he was wrong for selling the drugs. Officers say Henderson cooperated during the investigation.

Henderson is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments