Suspected Synthetic Marijuana Dealer Behind Bars
A suspected synthetic marijuana dealer is behind bars following an investigation. An investigation in the 1900 block of South Linwood Avenue turned up 69.5 grams of synthetic marijuana, or K-2 as it is commonly known.
Detectives arrested 38-year-old Darryl Craig Henderson for dealing K-2. Investigators say he told them he was wrong for selling the drugs. Officers say Henderson cooperated during the investigation.
Henderson is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.