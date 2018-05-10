44News | Evansville, IN

Suspected Serial Killer Bruce Mendenhall Sentenced to Life In Prison

May 10th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A man originally from the Tri-State is found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse in Tennessee. Bruce Mendenhall was a truck driver from Albion Illinois authorities say he is responsible for the deaths of at least six women in Indiana, Tennessee, and Alabama.

He was immediately given a life sentence for the murder of a woman found at a travel center in Lebanon, Tennessee. He will return to court June 5th to be sentenced for the abuse charge.

Right now he’s serving two life sentences for this case and a previous conviction.

He still has to be tried in a case out of Alabama.

Authorities say he is a suspect in at least two other deaths in Indiana.

