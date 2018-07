Police are investigation a break in and burglary at an Evansville Subway.

The Subway on East Walnut Street was reportedly robbed Saturday night. Officers responded to a burglar alarm and found lots of broken glass in the front of the restaurant. Apparently someone used a brick to break out the door.

The owner of the Subway says money was taken from the cash register. Police did collect evidence but there is no word on any suspects

