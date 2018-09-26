Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Several Evansville Homes

Several Evansville homeowners were woken up to frightening scene this morning.

Evansville police say an alleged drunk driver crashed into three houses on Bellemeade Avenue near Kentucky Avenue around 3:15AM.

Police say the driver hit two porches and a house after veering off the road. The vehicle came to a stop in a person’s yard.

According to police no injuries were reported, but damage has been done to the homes affected. Investigators say the driver was arrested for DUI.

The driver has not yet been identified.

