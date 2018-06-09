Home Kentucky Suspected Arson In Madisonville, 4 Separate Fires June 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Madisonville Fire Departments responded to four separate fires on South Main Street this morning in Madisonville. Three of those fires happened before 6 AM.

At 5:20 this morning, fire crews responded to a fire at Sonic Drive In. A fire had started in an outdoor storage building.

At 5:27, the outside of a residential building caught fire. Nobody inside the residence was injured. At 5:50, an unoccupied passenger car was reported to be on fire at Automobile Express.

And just before 10 AM, an occupied house at 121 Lomond Drive was on fire. All four fires, were suspicious in nature. All fires are now under investigation as a possible arson. Fire crews responded quickly and efficiently to minimize any damages, and financial costs.

