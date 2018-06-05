Home Indiana Suspect Wanted After Late Night Armed Robbery June 5th, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect, after a late night robbery on the city’s east side. According to a police report, officers were called to the White Castle at the intersection of Morgan Avenue and I-69 just before 11:30 Monday night. The victim says, while taking out the trash through the back door the suspect put a gun to the employee’s head and forced the back inside. Police say, the suspect then made the manager open the safe, and took an unknown amount of cash, before fleeing on foot. A K-9 unit was called in, but was unable to locate the suspect. Stay with 44News for updates on this story.

Comments

comments