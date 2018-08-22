Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Wanted in Two Armed Robberies in Evansville August 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect that is believed to have robbed two locations in Evansville in the last three days.

Police say the most recent robbery happened around 8:40PM on August 21st. They say a male wearing dark clothing and a white cloth over his face pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Police also responded to an armed robbery on August 18th at 8:50PM at Sam’s Food Mart on west Columbia Street where a similar incident at Subway happened.

Police say based on surveillance images and the proximity to the Subway robbery, they believe the same person is responsible for both robberies.

No injuries were reported in the incidents, and the suspect remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896. Anonymous tips can be made at (812) 453-6194.

