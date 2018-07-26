Home Kentucky Suspect Wanted in Relation to June Burglary Arrested July 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Sheriff Deputies in Mclean County have arrested a man in relation a June burglary of a gas station.

Dylan Snodgrass was arrested and charged with 3rd degree burglary in connection to the crime that occurred at a Marathon gas station in Sacramento.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect were released at the time of the burglary, and deputies were looking for any information residents had as to who it could be.

The Mclean County Sheriff’s office claims that tips made by the public led to the arrest, and they thank all individuals that gave information.

Snodgrass is being held without bond at the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments