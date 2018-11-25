Home Indiana Suspect Wanted In A Hit And Run In Jasper, IN November 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a driver involved in a car accident Saturday night in Jasper, Indiana.

A car traveling westbound on Schnellville Road near Rustic Acres Road, was reportedly side swiped by a car in the Eastbound lane. Lauren Davee was driving westbound in a 2004 Dodge Durango when her car was hit. She was not injured but her car sustained $5000 worth of damages.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who drives a car that is said to be a bronzed colored SUV with substantial side damage. Any information on the car or driver is asked to be reported to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

