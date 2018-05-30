Suspect Wanted Following Chuckles Robbery

The Evansville Police Department are looking for a suspect in relation to a robbery at the Chuckles gas station on S Weinbach Avenue.

The suspect entered the store and took out a black handgun and demanded money. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black pants, and had his face partially covered.

He is described as a 5’11 to 6’2 black male weighing roughly 175-200 pounds.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, contact EPD detectives or call the We Tip Hotline: 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments