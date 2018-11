Home Indiana Suspect Wanted Accused of Stealing Debit Card in Jasper November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper police are looking for a man accused of stealing a debit card from the Dollar General on Mannheim Road.

Authorities say the man has tried use the card at two other stores.

Police say the man was also seen walking with a limp and using a black cane.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Jasper Police at 812-482-2255.

