Suspect & Victim In Evansville Shooting Incident Taken To Hospital March 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating what lead to a shooting incident in Evansville. The incident happened at a home on South Morton Avenue, near Covert on the city’s southeast side. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 this afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home after a shooting.

A victim who was shot in the face was able to stagger out to officers before being transported to the hospital.

Two others inside the home were able to make it out during the brief standoff.

Officers were able to convince the suspect to surrender peacefully shortly after getting to the scene.

The suspect had stab wounds and was also transported to an area hospital.

Police say both the victim’s and the suspect’s wounds appear to be non-life threatening.

Officers have convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully. He is in custody. Area remains closed as the investigation continues. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 29, 2018

