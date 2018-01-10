Suspect In Trafficking Meth to Evansville Reaches Plea Agreement
A man arrested for trafficking meth from Lousiville to Evansville is accepting a plea agreement which was filed Wednesday. Marquist Northington is charged with dealing meth and marijuana possession.
He was pulled over on I-69 in February. Police say they found 450 grams of meth and 6 grams of marijuana in his car.
Northington said he was delivering met to a buyer in Evansville and he had made several trips to deliver drugs in the past.
His sentencing date is scheduled for February 28th.