Suspect In Trafficking Meth to Evansville Reaches Plea Agreement January 10th, 2018

A man arrested for trafficking meth from Lousiville to Evansville is accepting a plea agreement which was filed Wednesday. Marquist Northington is charged with dealing meth and marijuana possession.

He was pulled over on I-69 in February. Police say they found 450 grams of meth and 6 grams of marijuana in his car.

Northington said he was delivering met to a buyer in Evansville and he had made several trips to deliver drugs in the past.

His sentencing date is scheduled for February 28th.

