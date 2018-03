Home Illinois Suspect Sought After Stealing From Illinois Church March 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say took items from a church.

The Little Chapel Church on Illinois Highway 34 North, just north of Harrisburg, was burglarized early this morning.

Several offices were ransacked and a few items and some cash were taken.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 618-252-8661.

