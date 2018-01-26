Home Indiana Suspect Sought after Robbery at Circle K in Washington January 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Washington Police are trying to identify a Circle K robbery suspect. Our media partner at The Washington Times-Herald reports, on Thursday night, a male suspect robbed the Circle K, located on East National Highway and State Road 57.

Police received a call about the robbery around 11:38 p.m., but no one has been arrested at this time.

The suspect is described as a white man, around six feet tall, weighing around 200 to 210 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call WPD at 812-254-4410.

Photo Courtesy of The Washington Times-Herald

