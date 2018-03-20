44News | Evansville, IN

Suspect Sought Following Overnight Chase In Evansville

March 20th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

One person is arrested and another is sought following an overnight chase in Evansville. Dakota James, 23, is charged with resisting law enforcement. Officers say James was the driver involved in the chase.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Covert Avenue, but didn’t find any victims. They saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Police later spotted that same vehicle on South East Riverside Drive. After a short chase the vehicle crashed and police arrested James at the scene.

EPD is still looking for a passenger in the car who ran away.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

We will update information as it becomes available.

