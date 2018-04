Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Sought Following Gas Station Robbery In Evansville April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for a woman who they say used a gun to rob a gas station on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the Circle K on South Weinbach Avenue, near Powell Avenue just after 1:30 this morning.

Officers say the suspect got away with undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call EPD.

Comments

comments