Suspect Sought in Failed Armed Robbery Attempt in Evansville November 7th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville police are searching for a suspect in a Monday night Armed Robbery attempt on the city’s south side. Officers arrived at the China Express in the 1500 block of South Governor just before 9:30pm. The victim says, a man in a hoodie entered the restaurant, pointed a handgun at his, and then demanding cash. Police say, the victim then locked the carry out window before the suspect attempted to fire off a shot. The gun failed to discharge, and the suspect fled on foot. No arrest has been made.

