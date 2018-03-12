Suspect Reports Robbery, Gets Arrested On Drug Charges

A Henderson man calls police to report a robbery and ends up in jail on drug charges. Henderson Police arrested Wanya Bronaugh, 20, on Sunday morning for various drug charges.

On January 20th, Henderson Police say Bronaugh told them he was getting out of his vehicle at Lawndale Apartments when a black man got out of a gray car parked next to his and approached him. Bronaugh told police he gave the man $650 in cash.

The suspect got back into the gray vehicle with a white man driving and drove south on Fagan Street.

While the officers were at the apartment, they said they could smell marijuana. Police obtained a search warrant and found marijuana, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

Bronaugh was taken to the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The robbery incident is still under investigation. If you have any information about the robbery, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

