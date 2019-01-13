Home Kentucky Suspect Remains on the Loose After Chase With Madisonville Police January 13th, 2019 Amanda Decker Kentucky

One suspect is on the loose and another is behind bars, after Madisonville police try to make a traffic stop on a felon with outstanding drug warrants. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, narcotics detectives say they spotted Jacob Ruckert in the passenger seat of Damien Golike’s car, in front of the Baptist Health Emergency Room.

Police say as they approached the car, Golike took off, speeding through the Same-Day Surgery parking lot, then driving over several shrubs and away from the hospital.

The chase came to an end when Golike reportedly turned onto a CSX access road, lost control and hit a street sign and a concrete wall.

They say Ruckert jumped out and took off running, but they were able to catch up to him in the woods. He was arrested and booked in the Hopkins County jail.

Golike is still on the loose.

He is 24 years old and was last seen running toward Elk Creek Mobile Home Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madisonville Police or the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments