Kentucky Suspect Refuses to Leave Home after Police Try to Serve Warrant in Owensboro November 16th, 2017

There’s a police standoff in Owensoboro. A man refuses to get out of his home after police tried to serve a warrant. The incident is in the 2200 block of West Surrey Drive in Owensboro.

Around 11 a.m., police tried to serve a warrant to the man, but say the man refused to come out of his residence.

Authorities aren’t sure if the standoff suspect has any weapons inside the home. Surrey Drive is closed off at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

