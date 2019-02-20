Suspect Reaches Plea Agreement in New Year’s Day Murder Case

On Wednesday, a plea agreement was entered for Mykel Blair, who is facing charges for the death of D’Angelo White. Blair’s sentencing is scheduled for March 15th.

Blair is the second person to reach a plea agreement in this case. Kyley Vincent, Derrick Butts, Noah Coleman, and Charissa Robinson were also arrested in connection with this shooting.

Robinson pleaded guilty to her part and will be sentenced on March 20th.

Blair is charged with murder, armed robbery, and robbery in this case.

