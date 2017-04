US Marshals have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting outside the Pony Gentlemen’s Club in Evansville on April 15th.

33 year old Clarence Miller is in custody, accused of firing into a crowd of people outside the club early Saturday morning.

Aaron Jennings of Sebree died at the scene, a second victim is recovering.

Evansville Police say they will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to give an update on the situation.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor.



