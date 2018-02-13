Home Indiana Suspect Pleads Guilty For Role In Armed Robbery At Princeton Taco Tierra February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A suspect in the 2014 armed robbery of a Princeton Taco Tierra restaurant pleads guilty to the crime. 25-year-old Jalen Packer was sentenced to 360 days in jail with credit for time served.

His armed robbery charge was dropped to assisting a criminal. Packer is one of four suspects in the case.

Police say it was actually Dontray Chavis and Christian Griesemer who used a gun to take two deposit bags of nearly $3,000 and a cell phone.

Last week, Chavis pleaded guilty to armed robbery after a judge refused to grant a change of venue in the case. He will be sentenced on March 6th.

Police say a fourth suspect, Drew Denbo, drove the car.

