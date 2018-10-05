Home Kentucky Suspect in Multi County Police Chase Identified October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

On October 4th, a suspect lead Kentucky State Police on a high speed chase through several Kentucky counties.

That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Alek Nelson of Irvington, Kentucky.

Police say the chase started in Grayson County, and made its way through Ohio County, Daviess County and into Henderson County. The pursuit came to an end in front of the Dempewolf dealership on the Henderson strip when the suspect crashed.

Troopers say they tased Nelson once the chase had ended.

Nelson was transported to Methodist Hospital via ambulance due to possible seizures which he was later transported to Owensboro Health. He is still in the hospital will be transported to Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro after his hospital release.

Nelson is facing charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree.

