Suspect in Morganfield Wal-Mart Fire in Custody May 23rd, 2018

Morganfield Police now have a suspect in custody, in connection to the fire that broke out at the Morganfield Wal-Mart Monday. Early in the day Wednesday, authorities released surveillance pictures of the person they say may have started that fire. Later that evening, 25-year-old Zachary Dennis was booked into the Union County jail.

The fire broke out in the fabric section of the store around 2:15 Monday morning. No one was injured but there was smoke and water damage to the store.

Dennis is facing charges of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment.

