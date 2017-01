Home Illinois Suspect Who Made Threats Against Fairfield High School Identified January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Illinois Pinterest

Wayne County, Illinois officials say they know who is responsible for a recent threat made against Fairfield High School.

The incident happened Wednesday. Someone posted on social media insinuating a threat at the school.

Fairfield police took a juvenile into custody in connection with the incident. They have not released a name or why the juvenile may have made the threat.

No classes were canceled.

